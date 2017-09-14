Jackson County arrest

On Wednesday, September 13, 2017 the Tallahassee Regional Communication Center (TRCC) received a call from a motorist reporting that another motorist pointed a gun at her while driving. The incident started when the suspect vehicle was traveling behind the victim vehicle and began to drive recklessly. The suspect changed lanes and moved to the outside lane and then pulled alongside her and pointed a gun in her direction.

The victim was able to get an accurate description of the vehicle and the other motorist who had pointed the gun at her. The vehicle was spotted by troopers and a traffic stop was conducted on the suspect vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was detained and a criminal investigation into the incident was initiated. The investigation found that there was probable cause that the incident did occur and the suspect driver was arrested without further incident and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

The driver Kutara M. Brightman was charged with the following: Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor); Improper Exhibition of a Weapon (Misdemeanor); Aggravated Assault with a Weapon (Felony).