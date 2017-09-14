Investigation launched after body found in Ebro

The Washington County Communications Center received a call this morning in reference to a body being found at approximately 8:59 a.m.

The caller, identified as a County Public Works employee, advised the body was located on Crews Lake Road.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the scene confirming the findings of what appears to be a male subject located in the woods, approximately 15 feet from the roadway.

Due to conditions, a positive identification has not been made and the investigation is being treated as a homicide at this time.

FDLE and the Medical Examiner’s Office have been contacted and will assist WCSO in this investigation.

Further details will be released as they are available.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.