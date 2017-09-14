TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Transportation announced that I-75 will remain open, as flood waters have been receding on the Santa Fe River. As of this morning, FDOT engineers and state meteorologists do not believe that the Santa Fe River will reach a level to make the interstate unsafe.

On Wednesday, FDOT and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced that due to unprecedented flooding of the Santa Fe River, there was a potential for I-75 to close for motorist safety.

Because of high water levels of the Santa Fe River, US 41 and US 27 remain closed. Once these highways are safe, they will be reopened to motorists.

FDOT and the DHSMV will continue to keep Floridians and visitors updated on traffic conditions by constantly updating FL511.com. You can also follow @MyFDOT, @FLHSMV, @FL511, and @FLGovScott.