Williams obit

Mrs. Harriette Williams, age 90, of Campbellton, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard in Marianna, Florida.

Mrs. Harriette Louisa Williams “Lil Sister”, was born on Tuesday, February 1, 1927 to Waymon Sr., and Georgia Daniels Williams.

She was a native of Jackson County, Florida and a member of Friendship Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Campbellton, Florida.

Mrs. Williams showed great love for everyone as was evident in her daily witnessing for the Lord as she visited other residents in the center. She didn’t let her disability slow her down from ministering to others.

Mrs. Williams leaves to cherish her memories two sisters: Lear V. Wilson and Georgia M. Lockridge both of Campbellton, Florida; one brother, Hill Andrew Williams of Bonifay, Florida; a nephew and niece that she raised as her own; Otis Williams, his son (OJ) and Mandia McKay, her daughter (Marjorie); a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Friendship CME Church on Avery Road in Campbellton, Florida with Reverend Barbara Campbell officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the St. Paul/New Bethel Cemetery in Campbellton, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.

Although we are saddened by her passing, we rejoice in knowing that she in a land “where she’ll never grow old.” Farewell, Mrs. Williams. You were tired and needed your rest. You were called forth by God, and your soul was truly blessed. We will not weep and mourn because we don’t see you on this side anymore. We know that you’ll be waiting to meet us on the other shore.