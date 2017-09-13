Taylor obit

Thelma Estell Taylor, age 95 of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 8, 2017. She was born on November 19, 1921 to the late Samuel Taylor and Lillie Mae (Pierson) Taylor in Chipley, FL.

Thelma is a lifelong resident of the Chipley area and worked for the Washington County School System before retiring.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Taylor and one son Don Taylor. Survivors include, four daughters, Joan Whitehurst of Marianna, FL, Jean Nelson of Graceville, FL, Linda Gardner of Chipley, FL, Sue Frazier and husband Bill of Chipley, FL, 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Reverend Robert Johnson officiating. Visitation began at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel. Interment was held at Glenwood Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

