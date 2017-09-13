Rising water levels on the Santa Fe River

The Santa Fe River under I-75 at Mile Marker 408 has rapidly risen 15 feet within the past 36 hours due to the heavy rainfall over North Florida from Hurricane Irma.

Additional bridges that may be impacted include: U.S. 27, U.S. 41, S.R. 47 and possibly U.S. 121. Additional maps and detour information will be forthcoming.

FDOT and DHSMV have staff monitoring the bridges that may be impacted by the flooding 24/7.

If the river rises to an unsafe level, the bridge will be impassable both northbound and southbound, and would be closed immediately. Floridians that are traveling should avoid the area if possible.

In the event that I-75 is closed, see attached detour map: Click Here.

If required to be in the area, the Florida Department of Transportation is actively working with WAZE, Google Maps and other transportation industry partners to communicate the potential re-routes to the public. Floridians should consult www.FL511.com for up-to-date information on road closures and travel routes.