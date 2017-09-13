Pelfrey obit

Edward Everett Pelfrey, 70 of Graceville, passed away, Monday, September 11, 2017 at his residence.

Ed was born November 8, 1946 to the late W.C. and Meta Pelfrey. He worked as a heavy machine operator several years and was a master welder by trade. Ed enjoyed fly fishing and helping his friends in any way he could.

Service of Remembrance will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, 6 p.m. until time of service.

Burial will be 11 a.m., Thursday, September 14, 2017 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Headland, AL.

Preceded in death by his parents and one sister Cleo Sherron Gregory.

Survived by his beloved pet Roscoe and a host of friends.