FHP investigates death

SANTA ROSA COUNTY – On September 13, at 9:25 a.m. a 1993 Toyota was traveling eastbound on State Road 8 with a travel trailer in tow. The driver of the vehicle, Brian James Markle (52yoa) of Lakeland, Florida, failed to maintain single lane and the travel trailer collided with the raised barrier in the median. The driver then pulled onto the south shoulder of State Road 8. The driver then exited the vehicle as a witness pulled up to assist him. The driver then exchanged words with the witness and made suicidal statement. Mr. Markle then walked behind his travel trailer and fired one round from a small caliber pistol, striking himself in the head. Mr. Markle was pronounced deceased at the scene by Santa Rosa County Paramedics. The Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating and at this time there is no foul play suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

