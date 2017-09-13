Crafty ‘Crows Arts & Crafts Fair coming to the Museum

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Saturday, September 23, will be an exciting day at the Washington County History Museum located at 685 7th Street in Chipley. In conjunction with Chipley Garden Club’s Scarecrow Contest, the museum will be sponsoring a Fall Arts & Crafts Fair. Both family-friendly events will run simultaneously from 10AM until 4PM.

Just a sampling of the arts will include homemade soaps/bath products, wind catchers, owls, needlework, jewelry, bird houses, mermaid ‘supplies’, plants, Christmas ornaments, homemade brooms, owls, wind chimes, honey products, gourds and wood works. It’s never too early to start shopping for Christmas!

You will have several options if you get hungry. Our farmers will be on hand with produce and homemade jams and jellies. Blalock’s Food Truck will be serving burgers, nachos, chicken, funnel cakes and more. The silent cake/baked goods auction was such a hit last year, we’ve decide to do it again and will be offering homemade cakes, pies and cookies. And don’t forget a cup of frosty Italian Ice!

While you’re checking out the Scarecrow Contest entries, be sure to visit our history museum, the veterans wall, and our expanded Lower Muskogee Creek Indian Collection. Kids will enjoy the free kids crafts and face painting.

Museum Director Dorothy Odom stated, “We are really thrilled about the response from vendors! So far we have twenty three vendors bringing a large assortment of products to the fair. Come on out to the fest – it’s a wonderful way to spend the day outside and support your community.”

If you are interested in the Arts & Crafts Fair, please contact Dorothy Odom at 638-0358. If you would like information on entering Chipley Garden Club’s Scarecrow Contest, please contact Gweneth Collins at 260-4049.