John Wesley Best, age 91 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Friday, September 8, 2017. He was born October 11, 1925 to the late George and Louise (Gilbert) Best in Moose River, ME.

John is a 27 years Veteran of the United States Navy serving in WWII.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nita Best. Survivors include one sister, Marion Keene and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Gainey Cemetery of Vernon, FL with Reverend Matt Sawyer officiating and Brown Funeral Home directing.

