Act of Congress to open Chipola Artist Series; replacing Derik Nelson and Family

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Artist Series welcomes Act of Congress on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Prough Center for the Arts. The previously scheduled Derik Nelson and Family has cancelled their Florida tour due to Hurricane Irma.

Act of Congress brings a timeless blend of tight harmonies, vintage instrumentation and deep musical roots. The organic sound of Act of Congress is consistently voted one of the “Must See Live Acts of Alabama.”

Act of Congress has completed five tours as U.S. Cultural Ambassadors, led by the U.S. State Department. Since 2012 AOC has performed in countries including Thailand, Oman, Palau, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Philippines, Timor Leste, Bali, Liberia, and Jordan.

Selected as the 2016 artist for “Keep Alabama Beautiful,” Act of Congress is currently performing original music at live venues, festivals and national symphonies and has backed up country music star, Sara Evans and American Idol winner, Taylor Hicks.

Act of Congress has performed for the likes of Paste, SXSW, Disney, NPR and Billboard. They have opened Live Nation VIP areas for John Mayer and Edwin McCain and were featured on the nationally syndicated Rick & Bubba Show and Woodsongs Radio on XM Radio. Act of Congress has also won the IMWS Disc Maker’s Grand Prize and Colgate Country Showdown Regional Competition.

Individual tickets – $20 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and under – are on sale at the Center for the Arts Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

Learn more at www.actofcongressmusic.com.

This concert is a part of the Chipola Artist Series Season Ticket package. The previously scheduled Derik Nelson and Family has cancelled their Florida tour due to Hurricane Irma. All tickets previously purchased for Derik Nelson & Family concert will be honored at the Act of Congress concert. Those wishing to receive a refund for the Derik Nelson & Family concert should contact the CFA Box Office at 850-718-2420.

The remaining Artist Series season lineup includes: Florida State University’s a cappella group All-Night Yahtzee, Nov 7; pianist Jason Farnham, February 18, 2018; and The Young Irelanders, March 13, 2018.

Season tickets including all 4 shows are on sale now. Season tickets—$60—get ticket holders a VIP pass to Meet the Artist receptions and early renewal privileges for next season.

Single event ticket prices will vary this year between $20-$25 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees.

Box Office hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. The Box Office will be closed on all college holidays. For more information, call the Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.