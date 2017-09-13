33 Charged in Washington County drug sweep

Amidst hurricane preparations and the impending uncertainty of evacuees into our county, Washington County Drug Task Force did not slow down.
The End of Summer Clean Up, an extensive undercover narcotics investigation ran collaboratively by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chipley Police Department, resulted in 24 arrests. Nine subjects are still at large.
A vast majority of the arrests made during this investigation are for the sell of methamphetamine.
“By targeting the dealers in our county, the Drug Task Force is going to the root of the problem,” says Sheriff Crews. “With each arrest that is made, we are seeing the amount of thefts, burglaries, and violent crimes decreasing.”
Undercover operatives were utilized throughout the investigation providing for many successful narcotics transactions.
Crews says, “The amount of information that has been received by the public has solidified the success of this investigation.”
Several programs and facilities are available to those battling an addiction. Sheriff Crews is urging those that are facing these addictions to seek help, saying, “Our families are our greatest asset and the children of our county are our hope for the future so we must act now to ensure their success.”
Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson states, “We want everyone that is affiliated with the use, sell, or possession of any illegal narcotic to know that the members of the Drug Task Force are actively pursuing you.”
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail:
- Jazmyn Campbell, 25, sell of methamphetamine
- Cameron Shouppe, 17, sell of a controlled substance
- Teri Wicker, 56, sell of methamphetamine
- Ashley Zurica, 37, sell of methamphetamine
- Curtis Goodwin, 40, sell of methamphetamine and sell of a controlled substance
- Brittany Williams, 25, sell of a controlled substance
- Cassey Seaman, 33, sell of a controlled substance (2 charges)
- Stephanie Hutchinson, 45, sell of methamphetamine
- Steven Hutchinson, 58, sell of methamphetamine
- Ricky Sturdivant Jr, 37, possession of marijuana
- Robin M. Chestnut, 45, sell of a controlled substance
- Jamar Massaline, 17, sell of marijuana
- Michael C. Williams, 17, sell of marijuana
- Andrew Culp, 18, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Justin Peterson, 24, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Jack R Hogue, 26, sell of methamphetamine
- Victor Jackson, 30, sell of a controlled substance
- Keith Edwards, 46, sell of cocaine
- Irvin Bryant, 66, sell of cocaine
- Brandon Brigham, 20, sell of marijuana within 1000 feet of public housing
- Odon “Christopher” Murray, 26, sell of a controlled substance
- Robert Paige, 59, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
- AmberMae Glenn, 17, sell of a controlled substance
- Richey Williams, 38, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended 2nd offense
Still AT LARGE:
- Samuel Camack – sell of methamphetamine
- Robert Kopinski – sell of marijuana
- Dwight Neal Jr – sell of marijuana
- Kyree Burns – sell of methamphetamine
- John Barfield – sell of methamphetamine
- Angela Dempsey – sell of a controlled substance
- Mary Buckhalt – sell of methamphetamine
- Gordon Wood – sell of methamphetamine
- Jeffrey Curry – sell of methamphetamine
If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.