33 Charged in Washington County drug sweep

Amidst hurricane preparations and the impending uncertainty of evacuees into our county, Washington County Drug Task Force did not slow down.

The End of Summer Clean Up, an extensive undercover narcotics investigation ran collaboratively by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chipley Police Department, resulted in 24 arrests. Nine subjects are still at large.

A vast majority of the arrests made during this investigation are for the sell of methamphetamine.

“By targeting the dealers in our county, the Drug Task Force is going to the root of the problem,” says Sheriff Crews. “With each arrest that is made, we are seeing the amount of thefts, burglaries, and violent crimes decreasing.”

Undercover operatives were utilized throughout the investigation providing for many successful narcotics transactions.

Crews says, “The amount of information that has been received by the public has solidified the success of this investigation.”

Several programs and facilities are available to those battling an addiction. Sheriff Crews is urging those that are facing these addictions to seek help, saying, “Our families are our greatest asset and the children of our county are our hope for the future so we must act now to ensure their success.”

Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson states, “We want everyone that is affiliated with the use, sell, or possession of any illegal narcotic to know that the members of the Drug Task Force are actively pursuing you.”

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail:

Jazmyn Campbell, 25, sell of methamphetamine

Cameron Shouppe, 17, sell of a controlled substance

Teri Wicker, 56, sell of methamphetamine

Ashley Zurica, 37, sell of methamphetamine

Curtis Goodwin, 40, sell of methamphetamine and sell of a controlled substance

Brittany Williams, 25, sell of a controlled substance

Cassey Seaman, 33, sell of a controlled substance (2 charges)

Stephanie Hutchinson, 45, sell of methamphetamine

Steven Hutchinson, 58, sell of methamphetamine

Ricky Sturdivant Jr, 37, possession of marijuana

Robin M. Chestnut, 45, sell of a controlled substance

Jamar Massaline, 17, sell of marijuana

Michael C. Williams, 17, sell of marijuana

Andrew Culp, 18, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Peterson, 24, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jack R Hogue, 26, sell of methamphetamine

Victor Jackson, 30, sell of a controlled substance

Keith Edwards, 46, sell of cocaine

Irvin Bryant, 66, sell of cocaine

Brandon Brigham, 20, sell of marijuana within 1000 feet of public housing

Odon “Christopher” Murray, 26, sell of a controlled substance

Robert Paige, 59, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

AmberMae Glenn, 17, sell of a controlled substance

Richey Williams, 38, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended 2nd offense

Still AT LARGE:

Samuel Camack – sell of methamphetamine

Robert Kopinski – sell of marijuana

Dwight Neal Jr – sell of marijuana

Kyree Burns – sell of methamphetamine

John Barfield – sell of methamphetamine

Angela Dempsey – sell of a controlled substance

Mary Buckhalt – sell of methamphetamine

Gordon Wood – sell of methamphetamine

Jeffrey Curry – sell of methamphetamine

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.