The Salvation Army of Florida brings in reinforcements to assist residents affected by Hurricane Irma

TAMPA – Now that Hurricane Irma has passed Florida, The Salvation Army is deploying all 32 of its canteens (mobile kitchens) and equipment to help needy Floridians.

All 47 Salvation Army units – from Pensacola to south Florida – are assisting and providing meals to first responders and survivors every day.

The Salvation Army has prepared and distributed more than 265,000 meals and snacks since September 8, when it began its relief and recovery efforts.

The Salvation Army is now transitioning into response, establishing staging areas across the state, which include Naples and Fort Myers.

Along with its mobile kitchens, The Salvation Army also has a fleet of equipment which includes two bunkhouses, two shower trailers, one generator and a Ford utility truck, which will be deployed as needed to the Hurricane Irma impacted areas.

The Salvation Army has more than 3,000 trained volunteers and staff in Florida, ready to offer a warm meal, bottled water, coffee or offer emotional and spiritual care.

Additional Salvation Army emergency disaster teams and 24 mobile kitchens from across the eastern seaboard and Canada are making their way to Florida to help with the Hurricane Irma relief and recovery efforts.

In times of disaster, The Salvation Army works with its partners at the Emergency Operations Center to coordinate relief efforts for the impacted area.

Mobile kitchens are prepared to serve up to 1,500 meals a day. The Salvation Army also has two semi-truck size field kitchens capable of making more than 20,000 meals in a day.

The best way to help survivors and relief workers is to make a financial contribution. Monetary donations allow disaster responders to immediately meet the specific needs of disaster survivors as the need continues to be assessed.

The Salvation Army asks people who want to help those directly affected by the storm to visit helpsalvationarmy.org, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or text “Storm” to 51555.

At this point, in-kind donations are not being accepted. Used clothing and used furniture are seldom required during an incident. However, these gifts are vitally important in supporting the day-to-day work of your local Salvation Army. Please consider giving these items to your local Salvation Army Family Store or dial 1-800-SA-TRUCK (1-800-728-7825).

