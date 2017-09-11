West Florida Electric outage update

WFEC has over 3,000 members without power across its service area. Service center personnel & crews worked throughout the night to keep power on for as many members as possible prior to the worst of Irma’s impact. Crews continue working & will do so until it is no longer safe to operate. We will continue to monitor the storm, keeping you as informed as possible regarding restoration efforts. Updates will be posted every 2.5 hours beginning at 9:00 a.m. Please remember our offices are closed for normal business operations today.

To stay informed about power outages, members can visit our outage map: www.westflorida.coop/outages or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/wfeca.