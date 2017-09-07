Burke obit

Dorothy Ann Burke, 77, of Marianna died Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at her residence.

Dorothy was born August 1, 1940 in Jackson County to the late Amos and Agnes Mead. Dorothy cherished her family and friends and was known by all as Grannie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Agnes Mead; husband of 56 years, William E. Burke and her beloved son, Eddie Burke.

Survivors include two grandsons, Eli Burke, Jock Burke and wife, Erica; daughter-in-law, Donna Burke; three great grandchildren, Morgan Burke, Ethan Burke and Levi Burke all of Marianna; a host of sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2017 at Cypress Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.