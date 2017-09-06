Gomillion obit

Ronnie J. Gomillion, age 62 of Chipley, passed from this life on September 5, 2017.

Ronnie was born on August 20, 1955 to Jerald and Mattie (Byrd) Gomillion. He was a lifelong resident of the panhandle and worked in the Construction industry. He served his country in the United States Army. While serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, Ronnie rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class while attached to the special forces, serving in various combat missions. Following his tour of duty he continued serving in the Army Reserves and later in the Army National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his daughter: Candace “Candy” McDonald and husband Corey of Lineville, Alabama; sister: Diane Morris and husband Jim of Chipley, Florida; grandchild: Dallon McDonald of Lineville, Alabama.

Funeral services will be held 10A.M. Friday, September 8, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Vince Spencer officiating. Interment will follow in the Ponce de Leon City Cemetery in Ponce de Leon, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.