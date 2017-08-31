Ellis-Collins obit

Maggie Ellis-Collins, age 45 of Cottondale, passed from this life on August 30, 2017 at her residence.

Maggie was born on December 23, 1971 in Marianna, Florida to the late J.C. and Martha (Cravens) Ellis. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle and a graduate of Chipley High School. Maggie was affectionately known as “Teeny” by her loved ones. Those who knew her would recall her as a feisty but fun loving person. She loved all animals, especially her Chihuahuas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son: Holden Toole.

She is survived by her significant other: Billy Shumaker of Cottondale, Florida; two sisters: Evelyn Gossien Corley and husband Phillip of Phenix City, Alabama, Dixie Gossien of Dothan, Alabama; two brothers: Eddie Gossien and Kenneth Gossien both of Nashville, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.