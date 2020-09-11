Phillips obit

Jerry Campbell Phillips, 87 of Graceville, Florida, passed away, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Hillview Assisted Living of natural causes.

Jerry was born in Graceville on April 21, 1933 to the late Bessie Robinson and Walter Phillips. He was a graduate of Poplar Springs High School and then went into the U.S. Air Force for 4 years. He retired in 1998 as a Vice-President of the Phillips Group and was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church.

He is survived by his “Honey” of 50 years, Marilinda M. Phillips; three sons Gary (Linda) Phillips, Kathleen, GA, Bruce (Pam) Thornberry, Sterling, VA, Tim L. (Monica) Phillips, Lynn Haven, FL, one daughter Linda T. (Wally) Bradley, St. Augustine, FL; one sister Charlene (Ralph) Howell, Graceville, FL; eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be 4 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Marvin Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Larry Newton officiating with Military Honors by the U.S. Air Force, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.