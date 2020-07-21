Branton obit

Julia Megan Branton, born February 20, 1990, in Orlando, FL, to Rick Branton and Lisa Burbank, passed on July 16, 2020 in Birmingham, AL.

Megan spent her final days surrounded by family and close friends whom she touched throughout her memorable life.

Megan grew up in Atlanta, GA, and Dothan, AL. Her vibrant personality enabled her to make friends wherever she went. Although her life was shortened far too soon, those who knew her agree Megan believed quality of existence far exceeded the quantity of time in which one lived.

Megan was an avid lover of Auburn football, Atlanta Braves baseball, and anything with sand and water. During the fall she could be seen cheering on her Auburn Tigers. When spring rolled around, she was a devoted and fateful Braves fan. If you did not find her in the stands or on the beach you could find her with friends at a local Mexican restaurant enjoying chips, salsa and Margaritas.

Megan is survived by her father, Rick (Tanya) Branton; mother, Lisa (Warren) Burbank; sister, Mary Elizabeth (Lizzie) Branton; brother, Matthew Branton; step-siblings: Jenna and Gavin Kindig; paternal grandparents, Elijah (Jackie) Branton; maternal grandparents, Jim (Pat) Holmes, and Julia (Bob) Cummins; god children: Paul, Garrison, Quinn, and Caroline; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be missed by a magnitude of family and friends.

All who loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm and undying love that she brought into the world.

Due to current circumstances surrounding us all, a private celebration of life will be held for Megan’s family Saturday, August 1. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the UAB School of Medicine Research, designated in memory of Megan Branton, at: www.uab.edu/advancement/ways-to-give.