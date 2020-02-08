The 13th annual Florida Panhandle Women’s Retreat is scheduled to kick off on Friday, March 6, at 6:00 p.m., and continue through Saturday, March 7, at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center, 361 North Tenth Street, DeFuniak Springs.

The theme for the 2020 retreat is “Open My Eyes…Living with 20/20 Visitation” and is based on Psalm 119:18.

Speakers for this year’s retreat include Gretchen Branstetter Fleming of Jacksonville. Gretchen Fleming is a Bible teacher and author. Her passion is to follow hard after Jesus, knowing He is a treasure of a lifetime and worth every minute she commits to Him. Gretchen has been in women’s ministry for over 25 years and loves to see how Jesus changes the lives of others. She has taught women in Florida, Michigan, Peru and China.

Also speaking will be Sonya Williams of Bayside, New York. Sonya is a preacher’s wife, preacher’s daughter, mother, grandmother and serves as a school administrator for Heritage Baptist Church in Bayside, New York. She also services at music director of her church and brings the word of God to life whenever and wherever she speaks.

Special music will be provided by Undivided from Panama City. Their upbeat and enthusiastic sound brings a blend of gospel music that is a blessing to all.

The retreat begins on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. with a Mexican- themed meal. Doors will open at 6 p.m. A special presentation will be shared Friday evening.

The program Saturday morning will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude at 2 p.m. The day will be packed with music, encouragement, inspiring testimony and sweet fellowship. Lunch is included.

“I encourage you to attend our 13th annual retreat. We continue to grow in number as we join together and lift our voices in praise to our Lord and Savior. You will have a wonderful time of fellowship and spiritual growth,” stated Marie Hinson, Chair of the Florida Panhandle Women’s Retreat Committee. “You will meet and hear both Saturday speakers and we’ll have special entertainment.”

Cost for the two-day event is $10 Friday and Saturday is $25. BUT, if you get tickets before February 28, the combined cost is $30. For more information, please go to and like the Facebook page, Florida Panhandle Women’s Retreat or go to the webpage at www.flpwr.org. For more information on tickets, call Marie Hinson at 892-9578 or Betty Taylor at 892-4704.