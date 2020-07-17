11 Charged following drug investigation

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office recently concluded the second round of an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics that spanned several weeks and resulted in charges for 11 subjects.

Arrested were:

Leah Leavins – Sale of methamphetamine

Jimmy Slay – Sale of methamphetamine and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Nicholas Hobbs – Sale of methamphetamine

Thomas Whitehead – Sale of methamphetamine

Christy Medrano – Sale of oxycodone

Still at large are: