11 Arrested in search warrant and undercover operation

HOLMES COUNTY – 11 subjects were arrested Thursday, May 14, as the result of a search warrant and undercover operation conducted in the Hickory Hill area by investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrested and charged as a result of operation were:
- Jakob W. Scholl, 30, of DeFuniak Springs – Purchase of methamphetamine
- Kevin G. Welmon, 39, of Ponce de Leon – Purchase of methamphetamine
- Tracy D. Cooper, 47, of Ponce de Leon – Purchase of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Violation of state probation
- Amber L. Owens, 25, of DeFuniak Springs – Purchase of methamphetamine
- James R. Cassidy Jr., 32, of Ponce de Leon – Purchase of methamphetamine
- Edward L. Howard, 28, of DeFuniak Springs – Purchase of methamphetamine
- Jordan A. Butler, 30, of Westville – Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Leeazia M. Taylor, 26, of Westville – Possession of drug paraphernalia and Evidence tampering/destroying
- Tavoris M. Godwin, 32, of Westville – Possession of methamphetamine
- Jimmy Phillip Ryals, 40, of Bonifay – Purchase of methamphetamine and Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams
- Michael Allen Thompson, 28, of Caryville – Possession of Klonipin without a prescription, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams