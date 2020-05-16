11 Arrested in search warrant and undercover operation

HOLMES COUNTY – 11 subjects were arrested Thursday, May 14, as the result of a search warrant and undercover operation conducted in the Hickory Hill area by investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrested and charged as a result of operation were:

  • Jakob W. Scholl, 30, of DeFuniak Springs – Purchase of methamphetamine
  • Kevin G. Welmon, 39, of Ponce de Leon – Purchase of methamphetamine
  • Tracy D. Cooper, 47, of Ponce de Leon – Purchase of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Violation of state probation
  • Amber L. Owens, 25, of DeFuniak Springs – Purchase of methamphetamine
  • James R. Cassidy Jr., 32, of Ponce de Leon – Purchase of methamphetamine
  • Edward L. Howard, 28, of DeFuniak Springs – Purchase of methamphetamine
  • Jordan A. Butler, 30, of Westville – Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Leeazia M. Taylor, 26, of Westville – Possession of drug paraphernalia and Evidence tampering/destroying
  • Tavoris M. Godwin, 32, of Westville – Possession of methamphetamine
  • Jimmy Phillip Ryals, 40, of Bonifay – Purchase of methamphetamine and Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams
  • Michael Allen Thompson, 28, of Caryville – Possession of Klonipin without a prescription, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams

