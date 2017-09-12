SR 79 Corridor Alternatives meeting scheduled

The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a Corridor Alternatives meeting regarding the State Road (S.R.) 79 Project Development and Environment Study from Interstate 10 (S.R. 8) to the Alabama State line Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CDT at Northside Assembly of God, 1009 Rangeline Street, Bonifay.

The meeting is being held to afford affected property owners, residents and interested persons the opportunity to express their views and provide input. Maps, drawings, and other information will be on display. There will be no formal presentation; however, representatives from FDOT will be available to discuss the study, answer questions, and receive comments.

The intent of this study is to develop a proposed improvement strategy that is technically sound, environmentally sensitive and publicly acceptable. This project will evaluate potential improvements to the north-south travel on State Road 79 in Holmes County.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Kimberly Stephens, P.E., FDOT Project Manager, at (850) 415-9015 or via e-mail at kistephens@hntb.com at least seven days prior to the meeting.