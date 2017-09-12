Smith obit

Elizabeth A. Smith, age 90 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on September 11, 2017 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Elizabeth was born on October 4, 1926 in Atlanta, Georgia to Herman and Chlotea (Clark) Woodall. She was a resident of the panhandle for 20 years since coming from Pensacola where she worked for Triple A. She was a member of New Life Fellowship Church in Chipley.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Herman and Chlotea Woodall; husbands: Ricky Smith, Charles Huggins and Warren Ellisor.

She is survived by her two daughters: Connie Robertson of Pensacola, Florida, Val Parish and husband L.C. Jr. of Chipley, Florida; four grandchildren: Mary White and husband Bill, Molly Elder and husband Daniel, Emily Watts and husband Danny, Casey Parish and wife Terra; seven great grandchildren: Will Mitchell, Wendy Mitchell, Isabella Bannerman, Baylon Bannerman, Morgan Watts, Jackson Watts, Charlotte Elder.

Funeral services will be held 2 P.M. Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at New Life Fellowship Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Vince Spencer and Rev. Clinton Howell officiating. Interment will take place in Eastern Gate Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many close friends and caregivers of the 3rd floor at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital for the special love and care that was shown during her life.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 308, Chipley, Florida 32428.