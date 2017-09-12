Today marks the National Day of Encouragement, which fittingly follows the wake of Hurricane Irma and extended shifts, away from their families, for our first responders.

This photo, shared by a wife of a WCSO deputy as he was leaving for work, is the epitome of encouragement.

What is more encouraging than love? LOVE is the reason WCSO deputies and personnel make critical sacrifices every day to protect and serve our county.

Encourage others. Support and uplift others. Strive to make a greater impact in the lives of others.