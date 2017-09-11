Cong. Dunn’s statement on anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001

PANAMA CITY, FL – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement on the 16th anniversary of September 11, 2001:

“Today is the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“As we all remember that tragic day in our nation’s history, Florida is facing the ravages of a strong hurricane.

“We will deal with this hurricane and stand strong and never forget the tragedy of that morning, nor the sacrifices of so many prosecuting the war on terror ever since.

“Let us all say a prayer for our first responders, who today, like 16 years ago, ran into the danger to save their fellow Americans. Ours is an amazing and resilient country.

“May God bless you and your family and our United States of America!”