Wildflower article – Skyflower

by Eleanor Dietrich, Florida Panhandle Wildflower Alliance

Skyflower

From July through September you may be fortunate to see this very blue wildflower (Hydrolea corymbosa) blooming in large groups in wet roadside ditches. (There is a beautiful population blooming along Blue Creek road in Hosford, just south of State Road 20.) The plants may reach a couple of feet in height and the flowers are about an inch wide. The blossom has five petals, a long pistil, and five showy stamens. There is one other species in this genus, Hydrolea quadrivalvis (Waterpod) but the flowers on this plant are much smaller and less conspicuous. This genus has its own family, Hydolea (which comes from the Greek word for water).