A risk shelter will open tomorrow, September 10, at 5 p.m. at Roulhac Middle School, located at 1535 Brickyard Road in Chipley. A special needs shelter will open at 5 p.m. in the 5th grade wing of the same campus.

Those staying in the shelter should understand they are not for comfort, but simply a last resort option. Bring bedding, personal hygiene items, snacks and medications.