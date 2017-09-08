Peacock obit

Mr. Richard Eugene Peacock, 76 of Bonifay, Florida died on Friday, September 1, 2017, at his home in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Saturday, November 30, 1940 in LaBelle, Florida, he was the son of the late Eddie Peacock and the late Mary Hodges Peacock.

He was survived by his wife, Willie Mae Wiggins Peacock, son, Richard Edward Peacock of Bonifay, FL, daughter, Kim Peacock of Bonifay, FL, brother, Charles Peacock of Bonifay, FL; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ernest Dupree and Rev. Billy Tinsley officiating. Interment followed in Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Sims Funeral Home.