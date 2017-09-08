Melnik obit

Carolyn D. Melnik, 58, of Dellwood died September 3, 2017 at her residence.

Carolyn was born September 5, 1958 in Donalsonville, GA to the late L.C. and Hattie Hamilton Dykes. She worked for Florida State Hospital for many years.

She is survived by her sons, John Cloud of Sneads and James Melnik of St. Petersburg, FL; daughter, Carolyn Marie Barnes and husband, Richard of Chattahoochee, FL; brothers, J.D. Dykes and Carl Dykes both of Dellwood; sister, Thelma Marie Cook of Sneads; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral services will be 10 A.M. (CST) Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Emmanuel Holiness Church with Rev. Mrs. Evs Howell officiating. Interment will follow in Cow Pen Pond Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at the church.