ELC of Northwest Florida announces office closure

To prepare for the impact of Hurricane Irma, all offices of the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida (Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties) will be closed on Monday, September 11. We plan to be open for normal business hours on Tuesday, September 12. The Coalition executive leadership staff will continue to monitor the situation and will revise office closures based on storm status and risk assessment.

If you have questions or need to follow up, please call Suzan Gage at 850-693-0808.