Chipola Automotive instructors host video series

MARIANNA—Chipola College Automotive Technology instructors John Gardner and Chase Vlieg recently hosted a series of 16 educational videos sponsored by BBB Industries.

The videos were filmed in the college’s automotive shops and edited by 3 Echoes Production which produces Danny Lipford’s, “Today’s Homeowners” series.

The videos are part of a learning management system that will be distributed to vendors, parts suppliers and automotive training programs worldwide, covering the following topics: Starters & Alternators; Heavy Duty Starters & Alternators; Power Steering Systems and Brakes Systems.

Gardner says, “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with industry to keep everyone—including Chipola College students—up to date on the automotive industry’s rapidly changing technology.”

BBB Industries is a manufacturer and distributor to the North American vehicle aftermarket. BBB provides non-discretionary and application-specific aftermarket replacement parts, primarily remanufactured starters, alternators, brake calipers and power steering products, for virtually all domestic and imported cars and light and heavy duty trucks, as well as for many power sport and specialty applications.