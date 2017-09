The City of Chipley offices will be closed Monday, September 11, 2017 due to Hurricane Irma.

The Budget Workshop on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. has been cancelled

The Public Hearing Tentative Millage & Budget Adoption Meeting on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 @ 5:50 p.m. Scheduled hearing has been cancelled.

The Regular Council Meeting on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 @ 6:00 p.m. has been cancelled.