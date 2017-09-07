Woman’s Club to meet Sept. 13

The Chipley Woman’s Club will begin their new year at noon on Wednesday, September 13, at their clubhouse located on 5th Street. The Club has many projects planned for the year including their upcoming Fall Yard Sale in October, Kirby Holt Design Show in November, Christmas Tour of Homes, and the Bridal Expo in January. The ladies will also be sponsoring the Pulled Pork Plate sales again this year.

The community has been very supportive of all the activities and the members appreciate this so much. With proceeds from events last year they were able to present scholarships to a CHS senior.

Each meeting includes a program with a speaker who presents informative and enjoyable facts for members and guests. They cover local, state, and national topics in areas of interest such a Public Issues, Home Life, Conservation, Education and the Arts.

The Clubhouse is available for rent by the public for parties, showers, receptions, re-unions, etc. It seats 80-100, has a kitchen, restroom, and parking. The lovely building is on the Historical Register, and members are dedicated to maintaining its many special qualities.

If any woman in the community is interested in becoming a member or would just like to attend a meeting, they are welcome to come on the second Wednesday of any month, or call 260-5896 for more information.