The Washington County Value Adjustment Board will hold an organizational meeting September 11 at 9:00 a.m. at the Washington County Annex.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodations in order to participate in this meeting, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Risha Brantley at (850) 638-6233 at least two days before the meeting. If you are hearing or voice impaired call 1-800-955-8771.