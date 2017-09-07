September meeting of Chipley Garden Club

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Chipley Garden Club’s first meeting of the 2017-18 club year was held Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the home of Glenda and Terry Wilson on Orange Hill. The meeting, hosted by Glenda Wilson and Beth Watford, was directed by Club President Debbie Mitchell.

During the business portion of the meeting, Glenda Wilson recapped the 2017 English Tea and Garden Walk. Reports from the FFGC Spring District II Meeting and the club’s participation in Falling Waters State Park Squirrels, Girls & Pearls event were presented by Debbie Mitchell.

Plans for the Crafty Crows Scarecrow Contest/Arts & Crafts Fair were finalized by Gweneth Collins. The event will be held Saturday, September 23 from 9AM until 4PM at the Washington County Historical Society. In addition to the scarecrow building contest, over twenty vendors are scheduled to be on site.

Youth Chair Linda Pigott reported on plans to distribute plants to 1st and 3rd grade students at Kate Smith Elementary School in October. Plans are also being made to make terrariums, dish gardens, and live/dried floral designs. All the projects will be displayed and judged at the Washington County’s 4-H Youth Fair in 2018.

Yard of the Month Chair Lillian Pittman announced that the September Yard of the Month will be awarded to Cain family at 706 5th St. A certificate will be presented at the Third Thursday Meeting of the Chamber of Commerce.

Heather Lopez, Director of Washington County’s Tourist Development Council, updated members on plans for the “Ralph Carter Wildflower Trail” which will run from Blue Pond to State Park Road and feature Florida Wildflowers. The club will provide a list of suggested wildflowers in the future.

For wildflower education, Beth Watford presented information on Virginia Spiderwort aka Tradescantia virginiana, a North American native perennial wildflower with small bluish lavender flowers. She stated Spiderwort is very invasive, it’s edible and tastes a bit like asparagus, and it will grow “anywhere it wants to. “

The next meeting of Chipley Garden Club will be on Wednesday, October 4th. If you are interested in attending a meeting or would just like information about the club’s projects and activities, please contact President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536. New members are welcomed at any time during the year.