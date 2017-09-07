Rogers obit

Mrs. Brenda Susan Huttoe Rogers, age 65, of Bonifay, Florida passed away September 7, 2017 at Noland Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born February 13, 1952 in Miami, Florida to the late Richard and Hazel Russell Webber.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, James ‘Jimmy’ Elton Rogers and one sister, Laura Webber.

Mrs. Rogers is survived by one son, Gerald Rogers of Dothan, AL and numerous extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, September 8, 2017, at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Caryville with Rev. Edward Williams and Rev. Michael Goodson officiating. Interment will follow in the Sellers Cemetery with Rev. Fred Bacher speaking. The family will receive friends from 9-10 AM at the church. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Youth or Ladies Groups at Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, P.O Box 133, Bonifay, FL 32425.