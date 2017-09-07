FDOT urges motorists to use real-time traffic information tools to ease evacuations: Florida 511, Traffic Counts and Waze

Tallahassee – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is urging motorists to use the department’s real-time traffic information tools to ease their evacuation. Traffic can be heavy at times during a hurricane evacuation and we appreciate the public’s patience. The following real- time traffic information tools are available:

Florida 511 – FDOT’s official source for traffic information is Florida 511, or www.fl511.com. This website provides real-time traffic information on crashes, incidents, construction, congestion, road closures and detours, and other urgent alerts.

Traffic Count Information – Real-time evacuation data for Hurricane Irma on state roads. A summary of selected traffic counter data for state roads is available for review at www.fdot.gov/traffic.pdf. This data is updated hourly.

Waze – FDOT and Waze have a data sharing partnership to enhance each partner’s ability to provide needed traffic information to the traveling public. Waze (www.waze.com) is a free navigation app that uses information from millions of drivers to navigate traffic in real-time.