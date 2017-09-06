Early prescription refills available to Florida Blue members

To help Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Irma, Florida Blue will temporarily allow members who reside in all Florida counties to get an early refill of their medications. For two weeks, from September 5-19, Florida Blue members are able to get a 30-day emergency supply of medication from in-network pharmacies. Members who go to an out-of-network pharmacy may not be able to fill their prescriptions early.

As part of hurricane preparations, Florida Blue encourages anyone who may be impacted by Hurricane Irma to replenish medication if they have a low supply to ensure they can continue to take their medication as prescribed during and after the storm. Residents should also keep a list of all their medications and dosages with other important documents in a dry location.