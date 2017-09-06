Court closures and exceptions – 14th Circuit

The Courts of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit (Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties) will be closed Friday, September 8th, with the following exceptions:

The Investiture for Judge Goodman will proceed as planned on Friday, September 8th, at 3:00 PM in the Washington County Courthouse.

Bay County

Felony PreTrials with Judge Overstreet will continue as scheduled starting at 8:30 AM in the Circuit Court Annex (Bay County Courthouse);

Misdemeanor Arraignments with Judge Grammer will proceed as scheduled starting at 8:30 AM in the Bay County Courthouse;

Judge Campbell will hold First Appearances at 9:30 AM in the Bay County Courthouse;

Judge Mallory will hold Juvenile First Appearances at 9:30 AM in the Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse; and

Judge Garcia will hold Shelters at 9:30 AM in the Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse.

Calhoun County

First Appearances will be held as scheduled for Calhoun County (Judge Grover).

Gulf County

First Appearances will be held as scheduled for Gulf County (Judge McFarland).

Holmes County

First Appearances will be held as scheduled for Holmes County (Judge Taylor); and

Domestic Violence Court will be held at 1:00 PM in the Holmes County Courthouse (Judge Register).

Jackson County

First Appearances will be held as scheduled for Jackson County (Judge Peel); and

Domestic Violence Court will be held at 9:00 AM in the Jackson County Courthouse (Judge Patterson).

Washington County

First Appearances will be held as scheduled for Washington County (Judge Peel); and

Domestic Violence Court will be held at 9:00 AM in the Washington County Courthouse (Judge Register).

