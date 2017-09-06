Court closures and exceptions – 14th Circuit

The Courts of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit (Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties) will be closed Friday, September 8th, with the following exceptions:

  • The Investiture for Judge Goodman will proceed as planned on Friday, September 8th, at 3:00 PM in the Washington County Courthouse.

Bay County

  • Felony PreTrials with Judge Overstreet will continue as scheduled starting at 8:30 AM in the Circuit Court Annex (Bay County Courthouse);
  • Misdemeanor Arraignments with Judge Grammer will proceed as scheduled starting at 8:30 AM in the Bay County Courthouse;
  • Judge Campbell will hold First Appearances at 9:30 AM in the Bay County Courthouse;
  • Judge Mallory will hold Juvenile First Appearances at 9:30 AM in the Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse; and
  • Judge Garcia will hold Shelters at 9:30 AM in the Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse.

Calhoun County

  • First Appearances will be held as scheduled for Calhoun County (Judge Grover).

Gulf County

  • First Appearances will be held as scheduled for Gulf County (Judge McFarland).

Holmes County

  • First Appearances will be held as scheduled for Holmes County (Judge Taylor); and
  • Domestic Violence Court will be held at 1:00 PM in the Holmes County Courthouse (Judge Register).

Jackson County

  • First Appearances will be held as scheduled for Jackson County (Judge Peel); and
  • Domestic Violence Court will be held at 9:00 AM in the Jackson County Courthouse (Judge Patterson).

Washington County

  • First Appearances will be held as scheduled for Washington County (Judge Peel); and
  • Domestic Violence Court will be held at 9:00 AM in the Washington County Courthouse (Judge Register).
  • Investiture for Judge Goodman will continue as scheduled starting at 3:00 PM in the Washington County Courthouse.

