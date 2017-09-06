Court closures and exceptions – 14th Circuit

The Courts of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit (Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties) will be closed Friday, September 8th, with the following exceptions:
- The Investiture for Judge Goodman will proceed as planned on Friday, September 8th, at 3:00 PM in the Washington County Courthouse.
Bay County
- Felony PreTrials with Judge Overstreet will continue as scheduled starting at 8:30 AM in the Circuit Court Annex (Bay County Courthouse);
- Misdemeanor Arraignments with Judge Grammer will proceed as scheduled starting at 8:30 AM in the Bay County Courthouse;
- Judge Campbell will hold First Appearances at 9:30 AM in the Bay County Courthouse;
- Judge Mallory will hold Juvenile First Appearances at 9:30 AM in the Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse; and
- Judge Garcia will hold Shelters at 9:30 AM in the Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse.
Calhoun County
- First Appearances will be held as scheduled for Calhoun County (Judge Grover).
Gulf County
- First Appearances will be held as scheduled for Gulf County (Judge McFarland).
Holmes County
- First Appearances will be held as scheduled for Holmes County (Judge Taylor); and
- Domestic Violence Court will be held at 1:00 PM in the Holmes County Courthouse (Judge Register).
Jackson County
- First Appearances will be held as scheduled for Jackson County (Judge Peel); and
- Domestic Violence Court will be held at 9:00 AM in the Jackson County Courthouse (Judge Patterson).
Washington County
- First Appearances will be held as scheduled for Washington County (Judge Peel); and
- Domestic Violence Court will be held at 9:00 AM in the Washington County Courthouse (Judge Register).
