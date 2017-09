The Chipley City Council will meet in a workshop on Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.

A budget workshop will be held Monday, Sept. 11, at 5 p.m.

A public hearing for Tentative Millage & Budget Adoption will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 5:50 p.m.

The City Council monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m.

A public hearing for Final Millage & Budget Adoption will be held Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5:05 p.m.

A special meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5:15 p.m.