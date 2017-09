Chipola College officials are monitoring the progress of Hurricane Irma and will take appropriate action should conditions warrant. At this time, the college is operating on a regular schedule. Classes on Wednesday and Thursday (Sept. 6-7) will meet as planned.

The next Chipola update will be Friday (Sept. 8). Future updates regarding college operations will be posted on the college’s homepage (www.chipola.edu), Canvas, Chipola email and text alerts, and the college phone system.