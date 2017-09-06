Beachum obit

Mr. Larry O. Beachum, age 57, of Noma, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 31st at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, FL.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 10th at 3:00 P.M. at the New Easter Missionary Baptist Church located at 977 Hope Avenue in Graceville, Florida with Pastor Teretha Olds, Minister Johnny Watford, Elder J. M. Bigham and Rev. Earnest Paker, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Hinson Cemetery in the Browntown Community under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.

Larry leaves to cherish his memories, three brothers: Kelvin L. Beachum and wife Angie, and Charles Beachum, Jr. and wife Samantha both of Noma, FL; and Dwight R. Laster of Graceville, FL; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.