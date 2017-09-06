BCF to hold 5th Annual Olympic Games

Around this time each year, the atmosphere at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) grows a little competitive as students prepare to take part in the annual BCF Olympics. This year’s Olympic Games will be held on Thursday, September 14, at 5:00 p.m. beginning with the National Anthem sung by BCF Senior Kate Lawhorn at the flag poles.

The 5th Annual BCF Olympic Games will feature many exhilarating competitions, allowing for students to exhibit their various skills and athleticism. Some of the “classic” events are the plank race, Tug-of-War, water relay, and the notorious BCF Triathlon; just to name a few. For single students living on campus in Graceville, brother and sister dorms will join together to form strong alliances. There will also be a team consisting of off-campus students and married students living on campus. Though the campus will be divided into groups, this event always unites the student body as it promotes comradery, good fun, and fellowship.

According to Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) Director and event coordinator Amanda Carnley, the teams will be given a certain number of points based upon their performance for each event. Once all of the Olympic competitions come to a close, scores will be added together to determine who this year’s trophy winner will be. Following the totaling of the scores, the award ceremony will commence and the 5th Annual BCF Olympics victors will be awarded the first place trophy and all of the bragging rights on campus. Last year, the team made up of off-campus and married housing students claimed the title of champions; it is up in the air as to which team will take home the trophy this year.

A special “Olympic Themed” meal will be available in the Deese Center beginning at 4:00 p.m. in support of the students participating in the Olympic Games! Everyone is welcomed to enjoy the meal in the Deese Center and then cheer on your favorite team.

For more information on special campus events and student life at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 850-263-3261, ext. 557, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.