Armstrong obit

Mr. James Clifton Armstrong, age 62, of Washington County Florida passed away September 5, 2017 at his home.

He was born September 16, 1954 in Chipley, Florida, and preceded in death by his father, J.C. Armstrong, Jr.

Mr. Armstrong is survived by his wife, Donna Ellis Armstrong of Vernon, FL; his mother, Narvel Carter Armstrong of Vernon, FL; two sons, James ‘Jamey’ Wilton Langston of Vernon, FL and Leif Clifton Armstrong and wife Trista of Vernon, FL; one daughter, Stephany Nichole Ellis and Jeffery Goodson of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Wiley Coleman Armstrong and wife Denise of Vernon, FL; one sister, Tina Denise Armstrong Sloan and husband Adrian of Vernon, FL; six grandchildren, Justin Stanford and wife Melissa, Christopher Armstrong, Avery Armstrong, Robbie Duty, Gage Duty and Trenton Duty; three great-grandchildren, Justin Tyler Stanford, Jr., Tim Stanford and Aden Stanford.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, September 8, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Dale Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in the Vernon City Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home in Bonifay.