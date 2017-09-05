Teen critically injured in shooting

A shooting in the Sunny Hills community on Monday has left 18 year old Walter Gage Hallman in critical condition. The alleged shooter, Danny Underwood, 73, is currently being held in the Washington County Jail on a $175,000 bond.

Just after 12:00 p.m., on September 4, Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call alleging Underwood began firing a weapon after a verbal altercation erupted between his wife and a group of people attempting to leave a nearby residence.

Hallman, and a group of friends, were reportedly shooting a bow and arrow in the front yard of 1867 Gap Boulevard when Dolores Swineburg, a resident of 1863 Gap Boulevard, began yelling at them from her residence. As the group attempted to leave, Swineburg became engaged in a verbal altercation with two females in the roadway who had exited their vehicles.

Hallman, allegedly attempting to defuse the situation, was shot in the lower back area as Underwood approached them and began firing.

Both vehicles attempting to leave the scene were found to have bullet holes in the door and windshield as well.

Swineburg’s statement, matching that of the other witnesses and the evidence found during the investigation, led to Underwood being placed under arrest and booked into the Washington County Jail on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, three charges of launching a deadly missile into a conveyance, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.