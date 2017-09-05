News from Rep. Dunn

Dear Friend,

Governor Scott has declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties in Florida as Hurricane Irma has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm with winds up to 180 miles per hour. At this time, we do not know the exact path that Hurricane Irma will take, but it is important that we prepare NOW for a possible landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The National Weather Service (NWS) suggests the following steps to take before the storm:

1. Prepare a hurricane emergency kit with water, food, flashlights, batteries, a first aid kit, and more.

2. Create and review your family emergency plan – where you will go in the event of an emergency, how you will stay in contact with each other, and more.

3. Stay up to date on the weather and understand the meanings of the National Weather Service’s watches and warnings.



The NWS has published this Hurricane preparedness guide that you may wish to review. For updated information on Hurricane Irma and how to prepare, please visit the websites below:

National Weather Service: www.weather.gov

National Hurricane Center: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Ready.gov: https://www.ready.gov/

Federal Emergency Management Agency: https://www.fema.gov/

Florida Division of Emergency Management: http://www.floridadisaster.org/index.asp

Florida County Emergency Management: http://floridadisaster.org/County_EM/county_list.htm

Thank you for your attention to this important matter. Please be safe and be prepared.

Sincerely,



Neal Dunn

Member of Congress