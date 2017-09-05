Majors obit

Ellen Reeder Majors, age 66, passed from this life Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, FL.

She was born in Greenhead, FL on February 18, 1951 to Joseph and Alice Reeder. Ellen worked for Bay County School Board.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Joseph Cecil Reeder; one sister, Maryanne Worley; and one granddaughter, Samantha Dowis.

Ellen is survived by her daughter, Janet McFadden and husband Kevin; one son, Will E. Cowan; her brother, Frank Reeder and wife Diane; her sister, Joanne Yates; one grandchild, Zachary Allison; one great grandchild, MaKayla Allison; and loved and remembered by all her nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM, Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Bonnett Pond Church with the Rev. Leon Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonnett Pond Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.