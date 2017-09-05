Investiture for Goodman

On Friday, September 8, at 3:00 PM an investiture will be held for the Honorable James J. Goodman, Jr. at the Washington County Courthouse, located at 1293 Jackson Avenue in Chipley. Judge Goodman was appointed Circuit Judge by Gov. Rick Scott to fill the seat vacated by Judge Hentz McClellan, who retired on June 30, 2017. Commissioned to take office on September 1, 2017, Judge Goodman’s assignment will include circuit court duties in Bay and Gulf Counties.

Judge Goodman began his career with Balch & Bingham LLP in Birmingham, Alabama, after graduating from the Florida State University College of Law. He then worked for the Denver Broncos as the team’s Assistant General Manager. Most recently Goodman had a law practice based in Chipley, where he represented numerous governmental entities, including Washington County, Holmes County, the Washington County School District, the Holmes County School District, and Chipola College. Goodman has also served as an Assistant State Attorney.