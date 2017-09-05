Edwards obit

Mrs. Ruth Edwards of Martinez, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 31, 2017 in the comfort of her home. She was 102 years old.

She was born on August 7, 1915 to the late Walter Rosco Moore & Cleddie Virginia Barhill in Bonifay, Florida. Ruth was a native of Bonifay, Florida, before relocating years later.

She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter: Elzena R. Johnson of Martinez, Georgia; three grandchildren: Yolonda Ruthell Johnson Miller (Terry), Rhonda Elaine Johnson Hunter (Darryl) and Walter Lewis Johnson (Nhu-y); five great-grandchildren; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1 P.M. CST, Thursday, September 7, 2017 from the sanctuary of the New Bethel A.M.E Church of Bonifay, Florida with pastor, Rev. Claretta Smith, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the Bonifay City Cemetery of Bonifay, Florida.

Mrs. Edwards will lie in repose at the church 1hr. prior to services at the church on Thursday, with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.